Nordic Semiconductor named by TIME magazine as one of “World’s Most Sustainable Companies”

Nordic Semiconductor, a leading provider of low power wireless IoT connectivity solutions, has been named by TIME magazine as one of the “World’s Most Sustainable Companies”.

Nordic’s aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction achievements; increasing conversion to recycled plastic use in manufacturing component reels; and demonstrable dedication to its sustainability principles have made the top 500 list for World’s Most Sustainable Companies, designated by TIME and research partner, Statista, from more than 5,000 eligible companies worldwide.

The criteria devised by TIME and Statista to recognize and reward companies that prioritize sustainability is designed to promote corporate responsibility and advance sustainable practices.

More than 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies were assessed based on factors such as revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence. These companies were examined in a rigorous four-step process that covered more than 20 key data points, such as their CDP score – which provides a snapshot of a company’s disclosure and environmental performance, their alignment with GRI and SASB, emissions and energy intensity, and employee turnover and work safety.

“We are very proud to have been recognized with such a distinction on a global scale,” said Geir Langeland, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Nordic Semiconductor. “The recognition not only raises awareness of our commitment to sustainability efforts to comply with regulations, but highlights the direction of our business to go above and beyond the necessary sustainability efforts to achieve net-zero emissions.”

The winners were predominantly from five industries, including Banking, Insurance & Financial Services; Manufacturing & Industrial Production; IT, Tech & Software; Facility, Real Estate & Construction; and Electronics, Hardware & Equipment.

The collected data points used to arrive at naming the winning companies were meticulously weighted and integrated into a sophisticated scoring model comprised of 21 metrics. The ranking exclusively comprises companies meeting the outlined criteria for each metric. Each position in the ranking signifies a positive acknowledgment based on thorough research of publicly available data sources.

