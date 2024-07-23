The Antenna Company Appoints Rick Stuby as Vice-President of Product Management and Marketing

The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, has announced it has appointed Rick Stuby as Vice-President of Product Management and Marketing. In this role, Rick will define and launch innovative solutions to the market, with an emphasis on IoT and 5G market segments.

Rick brings extensive industry experience and product leadership in the antenna market. Prior to joining Antenna Company, Rick served in the same VP role for Linx Technologies, where he defined their antenna product roadmap, spearheaded process changes and achieved substantial growth in business prior their acquisition by TE Connectivity.

David Favreau, CEO at The Antenna Company said, “Rick is an experienced leader and communicator. Rick will bring focus and new insights to our product management, marketing and go-to-market strategy. We are excited to welcome Rick to our team.”

“I am very excited to be joining The Antenna Company at a time of great opportunity in the antenna market”, said Rick in response to his appointment. “Antenna Company’s design expertise and technology are well-positioned to meet the evolving antenna system requirements of the IoT and 5G markets.”

About The Antenna Company

The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its customers to offer the best end-user experience by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit http://www.antennacompany.com

