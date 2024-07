The 600407125 MLDD 2-way power divider covers 400 MHz to 7.125 GHz and features 15 dB isolation, ±0.2 dB amplitude tracking, ±3 degrees phase tracking, less than 1 dB of insertion loss, and handles 10 W input power. Measuring 7.7 x 1 x 0.52 in. and weighing 7 oz., it uses 3.5-mm female connectors.

KRYTAR

(3)