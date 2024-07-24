Quantum Promises “Unhackable” Wireless Networks

by Barry Manz, Editor, Microwave Product Digest

Scientists at Caltech have developed a novel system that merges quantum physics with conventional wireless networks. This innovation, dubbed the quantum phased array (QPA), promises to be compact, scalable, and highly secure. The team’s findings were recently shared in a preprint paper on ArXiv.

The QPA is envisioned as a compact, integrated system blending photonic and electronic technologies. Its purpose is to control quantum information transmitted through open air or space rather than via traditional wires or fiber optics. The scientists suggest this breakthrough could pave the way for highly secure, quantum-encrypted wireless communication, marking a significant advancement over current technology.

The QPA’s core is a silicon photonic chip featuring 32 antennas capable of sending and receiving quantum signals. These antennas are engineered to work with squeezed quantum light, which has carefully regulated properties used in various quantum information applications.

Within a tiny 3 mm by 1.8 mm footprint (about the size of a grain of rice), the chip houses over 1000 electronic components. Unlike many quantum devices that require extremely cold environments, the QPA functions at room temperature, significantly easing its integration into current technological systems.

The QPA’s key innovation is its capacity to create adjustable wireless quantum connections. This is accomplished using a large-area metamaterial aperture, which enables efficient linking between free-space beams and the chip. The system effectively counters the geometric loss usually seen in open-air quantum communications by processing quantum signals coherently in the radio-frequency range. As a result, the QPA can maintain high-fidelity signal processing even when quantum signals disperse and weaken over distance.

Figure 1: The quantum phased array chip. In (a), a diagram and die photo (bottom right) of the quantum phased array chip shows the building blocks, including the metamaterial antenna and the quantum coherent receiver. In (b) the far-field radiation pattern of the metamaterial antenna is shown. (c) shows an LO power sweep characterizing the shot noise clearance and the LO power knee for the QRX in a high shot noise clearance configuration. The output noise spectra at different LO powers characterizing the shot-noise-limited bandwidth for the QRX in the high bandwidth configuration is shown in (d) and squeezed light detection with a single-channel QRX in the high bandwidth configuration is shown in (e). Source: “Free-space quantum information platform on a chip,” Volkan Gurses and Samantha I. Davis, et al., ArXiv, June 13, 2024.

The researchers believe the QPA could have diverse practical applications, ranging from enhancing wireless device security to powering various sensors. Carlo Ottaviani from the University of York told the publication New Scientist that this technology might enable quantum-encrypted wireless communication within buildings. This could significantly boost data transmission security for the expanding Internet of Things (IoT). The IoT ecosystem, encompassing everything from smart home devices to industrial sensors, is often susceptible to security breaches. The introduction of quantum encryption could offer an extra safeguard against potential cyber attacks.

While Ottaviani views the QPA as a promising innovation, he emphasizes that further improvements are needed. Enhancing the chip’s capacity to detect quantum light from longer distances accurately is essential for its real-world application. Despite these challenges, Ottaviani remains optimistic about the technology’s future.

The research team performed a series of experiments to highlight the QPA’s capabilities. One such test involved transmitting squeezed light to the chip using a laser. The chip effectively received and processed the quantum information, demonstrating its ability to manage practical quantum communication scenarios.

The QPA’s antennas are programmable, allowing them to detect signals and extract optimal information in noisy settings. This capability is essential for applications that demand accurate signal detection and processing, such as quantum sensing and quantum computing tasks.

A persistent issue in quantum communication has been geometric loss, where quantum signals disperse over distance, causing substantial signal deterioration. The QPA tackles this problem by employing wavefront engineering, which actively manipulates electromagnetic fields to focus signals more efficiently. The QPA can sustain high quality quantum connections across greater distances by applying this concept to quantum fields.

The QPA integrates optoelectronic processing, merging optical and electronic methods to manage continuous variable quantum information. This fusion enhances quantum information processing efficiency and creates new opportunities for developing large-scale quantum systems.

The QPA’s ability to function at room temperature and its compact and scalable design position it as a strong candidate for widespread use across various fields. From secure communications to advanced quantum computing, the researchers foresee broad applications for the QPA platform. As component efficiency improves, the path to real-world implementation becomes more feasible.

In their paper, the team outlines several potential applications for the system, including novel quantum computing approaches. Ongoing improvements in component efficiency pave the way for the platform’s deployment in real-world applications. These include microscopes, sensors, quantum communication transceivers, and potential explorations in fundamental physics research.

Integrating quantum photonics with electronics in a single package opens up innovative engineering possibilities for large-scale room temperature quantum systems. Coherent processing of downconverted quantum optical information using RF or microwave integrated circuits could enable a low-loss optoelectronic approach to quantum information processing, serving as a quantum analog to microwave photonics.

