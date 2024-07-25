Private 5G Networks Poised to Revolutionize Enterprise Connectivity

by Barry Manz, Editor, Microwave Product Digest

The private network ecosystem expanded significantly in 2023, with a marked increase in both LTE and 5G implementations. While many of these networks have reached full operational status, many remain in various stages of testing and validation, including trials, testbeds, and proof-of-concept phases.

Although 5G has been significantly deployed, LTE remains the mainstay for many private network deployments, due to factors hampering widespread 5G adoption in commercial settings. However, for applications requiring high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G is the clear choice.

As 5G infrastructure expands, the industry’s focus is shifting from broad outdoor coverage to enhancing indoor connectivity. This transition reflects the growing recognition of robust indoor networks as a crucial factor in enterprise success. Service providers are increasingly aware that many businesses require robust 5G connectivity within their facilities, driving the development of innovative indoor solutions to meet these specific demands.

The adoption of 5G in private networks shows notable regional variations. In North America, the proportion of publicly announced 5G private networks is lower compared to Western Europe, primarily because of the prevalence of LTE-based Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) deployments in the United States. These CBRS, private LTE networks, effectively address immediate needs across various applications where 5G isn’t strictly necessary. These include providing mobile broadband for K-12 education, connecting event point-of-sale systems, enabling wireless surveillance in smart cities, and supporting warehouse RFID scanners.

The private network landscape is expanding beyond its traditional stronghold in manufacturing (Figure 1). While the industrial and manufacturing sectors still lead in deployment, there was significant growth in other key industries in 2023. Education and research, transportation and logistics, and urban and public services have emerged as essential adopters and dedicated and secure communication solutions have been used to meet their unique needs. In addition, sectors such as mining, utilities, rail, and oil and gas, though smaller in deployment numbers, are increasingly recognizing the benefits of private networks for their critical applications.

The sports, entertainment, and broadcasting industries are rapidly emerging as key markets for private LTE and 5G networks as they recognize the potential of dedicated cellular networks to enhance their operations and user experiences. Verizon’s partnership with the NFL should result in networks being deployed in all 30 NFL stadiums over the next five years. Other notable implementations include the hybrid 5G and CBRS system at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX, and the private cellular network deployed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Figure 1: Private 4G/5G maturity indicators Source: PrivateLTEand5G Survey

The broadcast industry is also embracing this technology, and broadcasters like the BBC and QTV in the UK, TV2 in Denmark, and RTE One in Ireland are turning to private networks for live event video streaming. Another interesting development is the increased use of temporary private networks that, as short-term LTE and 5G installations, offer new revenue streams for mobile network operators and other industry players. Event organizers often favor private cellular networks over traditional Wi-Fi due to their superior performance and security.

For example, in Oklahoma Pryor Creek Music Festivals installed a private LTE network across a 975,000-ft.2 event space for “America’s Biggest Labor Day Party.” The Lightning in a Bottle Music and Arts Festival in Bakersfield, at Buena Vista Lake, CA, deployed a temporary system combining 5G, CBRS, and Wi-Fi for their Memorial Day event.

This evolution is mirrored in the development of use cases, which have transitioned from speculative future applications to solutions addressing immediate operational challenges. This approach underscores the widespread acceptance of 5G as a transformative technology, driving the need for concrete strategies to harness its potential. The conversation around private cellular networks has decidedly moved past the “if” stage to the “how” stage. Businesses now focus on practical ways to leverage LTE and 5G to solve problems and achieve measurable results.

Mobile network operators are emerging as key beneficiaries of the growing adoption of private LTE and 5G networks and are offering enterprise 5G solutions for mobile connectivity, including enhanced mobile broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), dedicated networks employing private 5G, and network-slicing.

5G FWA is gaining traction as a viable alternative to traditional wireline broadband for enterprises and is being positioned as the optimal connectivity solution for remote offices, particularly in areas lacking wired broadband infrastructure. This represents a shift in strategy for many mobile operators, who initially marketed 5G FWA primarily as a consumer broadband solution but are now recognizing and promoting its potential in the enterprise sector.

Major telecommunications companies made significant strides in the private network arena through strategic partnerships and innovative offerings last year. T-Mobile forged alliances to enhance its 5G capabilities, including collaboration with Amazon Web Services, in which T-Mobile integrated its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) with AWS cloud services, enabling scalable customized solutions within the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program. The company has also established a partnership with Google Cloud, connecting T-Mobile’s 5G ANS suite to Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge), bridging public, private, and hybrid 5G networks to leverage edge computing synergies.

AT&T, previously hesitant about CBRS and private networks, has shifted its stance and now actively promotes private networks to replace Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) in indoor connectivity solutions. The company plans to deploy a private cellular network for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s internal operations. Dish Network, the newest U.S. 5G operator, is also exploring strategies to enter the private 5G market.

In the U.S. cable sector, companies are exploring new opportunities in the private network market. For example, Charter and Comcast are investigating targeted CBRS deployments in high traffic 5G areas. Comcast, which entered the private cellular network market in 2022, now offers private LTE using CBRS spectrum and is testing private 5G solutions. Cox Communications has emerged as the most proactive cable provider in this space. In 2023, they announced a partnership with Intel and Future Technologies to implement end-to-end managed private networks for public and private sector clients. They’ve also expanded their offering to include a neutral-host option.

AWS has formed partnerships with a diverse range of entities, including mobile operators (T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom), wireless service providers (Federated Wireless), and technology vendors (Ericsson, VMware, Mavenir, and Dell). These collaborations have resulted in notable deployments, such as at the Lightning in a Bottle Music and Arts Festival and India’s Apollo Hospital.

Figure 2: Percentage of private LTE and 5G networks by industry Source: GSA, PrivateLTEand5G.com

Microsoft has also entered the fray by partnering with Deutsche Telekom and Amdocs. Deutsche Telekom plans to construct a private 5G campus network using Azure services as part of this alliance. These partnerships underscore the collaborative nature of the private network market, bringing together diverse expertise to drive innovation and deployment across various sectors and geographies.

In 2023, the private cellular network landscape witnessed a significant shift with Apple’s endorsement of these technologies in its iOS 17 operating system. Apple’s integration of network-slicing capabilities in its devices allows iPhones and iPads running iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to support private, data-only LTE, 5G NSA (Non-standalone), and 5G SA cellular networks. This move significantly expands the potential for private network deployment and utilization across a wide range of Apple devices.

The adoption of 5G Standalone (SA) technology in private networks is gaining momentum as more mobile network operators deploy 5G SA infrastructure. This trend may revolutionize enterprise operations across various industries by offering high-speed, low-latency connectivity for multiple applications.

Network slicing, a distinguishing feature of 5G technology, saw increased activity in 2023. This capability allows mobile network operators to cater to diverse enterprise needs, including data privacy, connected vehicle operations, and high-bandwidth applications like AR/VR and IoT connectivity. While overall adoption of 5G network slicing remains limited, the past year witnessed several noteworthy initiatives as T-Mobile launched a network-slicing application for secure enterprise and government connections, Vodafone UK utilized 5G network slicing for the live broadcast of King Charles III’s coronation, and Far EasTone Telecom in Taiwan deployed a 5G smart patrol car solution using AI and network slicing technology.

The Open RAN (O-RAN) initiative continues to gain traction in the private network sector. While large-scale deployments remain limited, numerous vendors and mobile operators are actively working to establish O-RAN as a mainstream solution within the private network ecosystem. Proponents of O-RAN are leveraging a combination of compact solutions, AI-driven automation, and flexible deployment options to showcase the technology’s innovative potential and adaptability. A notable example of O-RAN’s progress is the U.S. Department of Defense’s ongoing large-scale 5G testing program. This initiative includes an Open RAN private 5G network being tested in a San Diego lab, with support from JMA Wireless, Northrop Grumman, AT&T, and Fujitsu.

The integration of edge computing with private 5G networks has become a key trend in the industry. Major vendors and mobile operators are adopting various strategies to incorporate edge computing as a core component of their private 5G solutions. These approaches include developing enhancing software-defined edge technologies and integrating with leading cloud providers.

This growing convergence of private 5G and edge computing reflects the industry’s recognition of their synergistic potential. By combining these technologies, enterprises can access more advanced, flexible, and powerful solutions that meet their evolving connectivity and computational needs.

While industry analysts’ projections vary, there’s a broad agreement that the private network sector is set for robust growth. However, several significant challenges are tempering the pace of this expansion, preventing the market from reaching its full potential.

Uneven Spectrum Distribution

The spectrum allocation for private LTE/5G networks needs to be more consistent globally. Only 18 countries, primarily in developed regions, have designated spectrum for private networks or enterprise use. These include:

Australia, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, U.K., U.S., and Hong Kong

While mid-band and high-band spectrum allocation is gaining momentum in these countries, crucial for high-performance private networks, the disparity in allocation strategies impacts businesses’ ability to leverage private networks effectively in different regions. For example, India’s approach to spectrum leasing from operators could influence the trajectory of its private network market.

Despite growth in the LTE/CBRS private network device ecosystem, the 5G device landscape remains limited. 5G equipment and devices are considerably more expensive than their LTE counterparts, and this cost disparity is likely to persist until the market achieves greater scale. This cost disparity may decelerate the commercial rollout of private 5G networks.

Complex ROI Calculations

Many companies struggle to establish a return on investment (ROI) for implementing private networks, especially when tangible benefits may not be immediately apparent. System integrators need help achieving seamless interoperability between equipment from various vendors and help with integrating their solutions into existing IT infrastructures. Current business models sometimes fail to address the market’s needs, which makes it challenging to develop offerings that cater to specific industry requirements.

Current indicators suggest the private network market is in its early to middle stages of development (Figure 2) but is primed for significant expansion in the coming years driven by enterprises harnessing them to fuel innovation and address specific challenges. To accelerate growth, industry stakeholders must educate potential users about the economic advantages and applications of private networks.

Conclusion

However, despite these challenges, most analysts believe that the goal market should rise from its valuation of $2 billion last year to more than $41 billion by 2030, although these numbers among analysts. First and foremost, the performance and reliability improvements offered by 5G technology are critical. With significantly lower latency and higher data rates, 5G supports real-time applications and bandwidth-intensive tasks more effectively than previous generations. In summary, the convergence of enhanced performance, Industry 4.0 requirements, security needs, regulatory support, economic benefits, and technological advancements creates a strong incentive for businesses and organizations to adopt private 5G networks.

Editors Note:

Along with other sources, information in this article was derived from “State of the Private 5G Market”, report sponsored by the OnGo Alliance and produced by Private LTE and Networks (www.PrivateLTEand5G.com). Information about the OnGo Alliance is available at

https://ongoalliance.org/

